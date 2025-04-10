Altadena property is issued the first rebuilding permit post wildfires

Three months after the devastating LA County wildfires, a property in Altadena is the first home to be issued a rebuilding permit.

The now empty lot along North Olive Avenue will be the first of many homes expected to be rebuilt after getting the green light.

Brian Wong, CEO of San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity, says the non-profit will be helping homeowners in the Eaton Fire burn scar with the rebuilding process.

"We’re hoping to build hundreds," said Wong. "We’re super excited that the county has worked its way through a process to get families back into their homes."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Over a year ago, Habitat for Humanity built the home awaiting the first permit and will build it once more, according to Wong.

"These are family owners, so we’re looking to do whatever we can to assist all the families in the area. At this point in time, it’s not just habitat families, we’re looking to help anybody that we can," said Wong.

The CEO is hoping that the permit creates a pathway for other homeowners to follow.

"This is just the beginning, this was the first one and now that we have this permit done, we know what the path is. We’re looking to open the floodgates and let the people back into the community as fast as possible," said Wong.

The deadline for Right of Entry Forms is on April 15 for assistance with debris removal.