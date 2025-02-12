American Legion in Pacific Palisades to serve as resource and support center

One of the only surviving buildings spared by the Palisades Fire in its namesake neighborhood will serve as a resource hub for residents affected by the deadly blaze.

American Legion Post 283 is transforming into the “Palisades Wildfire Community Support Center” beginning Wednesday. There, residents will have access to the Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Additionally, there will be free advice from a group of insurance professionals and attorneys, access to mental health support and clergy from churches and temples.

“There’s a lot of tears going on in this building,” said Jimm Craigg, an Army veteran who is coordinating the resource hub. “We’re here to provide information but this is a place where you can come … That’s what this is about. We’re here to give a hug, we’re here to drive forward and that flag is what we’re going to rally around.”

Craigg is one of hundreds of residents who lost his home in the Palisades Fire. As he grapples with his loss and navigates his next moves, he’ll also be guiding residents in the same situation as he coordinates the center

“The knowledge is important, the tools are important, but it's really way more important to be with other people who understand what you're going through because the rest of the country has no idea,” he said.

Craigg said the support center will provide proper PPE and a body suit so residents can protect themselves if they return to their homes or what’s left of them. He requests residents pick up the equipment beforehand.

“This is like a military mission with no end,” Craigg said. “I’m 30 years in the Army and I thought I’d seen the worst.”

The center will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday and then operate on a Monday through Saturday schedule. American Legion Post 283 is located at 15247 La Cruz Ave., Pacific Palisades.

Anyone who wishes to donate to residents impacted by the fire can take clothing and supplies to a donation center located at 5450 S. Slauson Ave., Culver City.

For more information on the Palisades Wildfire Community Support Center at American Legion Post 283, click here.