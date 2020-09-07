Angeles National Forest

Angeles National Forest Closed for a Week Due to Fire Danger

By Shahan Ahmed

APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

The Angeles National Forest, which closed Monday, will remain shuttered for a week due to "unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions within the region," the Forest Service said in a statement.

All general activity, which includes roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites, will be closed until Monday, Sept. 14.

State and county roads remain open for pass-through traffic, but officials emphasized that those roads are for pass-through traffic only.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los ANgeles Clippers 1 hour ago

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Lead Clippers to 113-107 Win Over Nuggets in Game 3

USC Basketball 3 hours ago

Dwight Anderson, Former USC Hoops Star, Dead at 61

The closures have been implemented due to "a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions significant wind events, and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit," the Forest Service for the Angeles National Forest said.

As of Monday, the Bobcat Fire continued to burn, growing to more than 4,800 acres, north of Azusa.

Officials said 2020 featured record visitor turnout, already making the year the busiest in the ANF's 112-year history.

This article tagged under:

Angeles National Forest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us