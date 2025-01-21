Comedians will raise funds to help fire-impacted pets receive veterinary care

What to Know "Stand Up for Pets: Standing Together"

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Drive in Playa Vista

Jan. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m.; the comedy begins at 8 p.m.

$25 general, $40 for a table seat; every ticket includes two drinks

Dogs on leash are welcome

Please arrive with an unopened can or cans of cat or dog food (if you can)

Adoptable animals will be in adorable attendance

The Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista is tail-waggingly synonymous with "Stand Up for Pets," the every-so-often comedy nights that help give back to animals in need.

These evenings have been raising vibes, and the occasional bark — dogs are most welcome to attend — for a few years now. But the Jan. 22 "Stand Up for Pets" is a timely and tender-hearted response to the Los Angeles fires that began Jan. 7.

Actor David Koechner — you've enjoyed his work in "Anchorman" and oodles of funny things — will host, while a pet-loving line-up of quippy pros will take the stage.

The evening's beneficiary is California Animal Medicine Project (CAMP), all to "... support free vet care for pets affected by the Los Angeles wildfires."

"A frequent and cherished PetSpace partner, CAMP's mission is to substantially reduce animal shelter euthanasia and intake by providing high quality, low-cost veterinary services to underserved communities in the Los Angeles area," shared a PetSpace representative.

Tickets are available now — $25 for general entry and $40 for a table seat — and unopened pet food donations are highly requested, so be sure to arrive with a few cans of cat or dog food, or a bag, if you can.

These donations will be given to "... animals and families directly impacted by this crisis."

Pet supplies are also welcome, if you'd like to donate a crate, bed, or other items.