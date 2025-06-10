Apple Valley-area brush fire prompts Cal Fire to issue evacuation orders

Evacuation orders have been issued for a community near Apple Valley as firefighters battle a brush fire Tuesday.
Cal Fire said the blaze, which was dubbed the Ranch Fire, began around 2:30 p.m. and has since swelled to more than 1,500 acres. As a result, the following area has been ordered to vacate:
- Milpas Drive to High Road, south of Highway 18
The agency warned that the wind-driven blaze’s behavior intensified due to weather conditions. The source of the fire has yet to be determined.
