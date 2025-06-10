Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Apple Valley-area brush fire prompts Cal Fire to issue evacuation orders

By Karla Rendon

File image

Evacuation orders have been issued for a community near Apple Valley as firefighters battle a brush fire Tuesday.

Cal Fire said the blaze, which was dubbed the Ranch Fire, began around 2:30 p.m. and has since swelled to more than 1,500 acres. As a result, the following area has been ordered to vacate:

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • Milpas Drive to High Road, south of Highway 18

The agency warned that the wind-driven blaze’s behavior intensified due to weather conditions. The source of the fire has yet to be determined.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresSan Bernardino CountyApple Valley
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us