Altadena neighbors have raised concern over noise and air quality issues as crews work to clean up torched properties from the Eaton Fire.

Among the newest initiatives, the Army Corp of Engineers is preparing to crush concrete and recycle metal on the Altadena golf course beginning next week.

Homeowners whose residences are still standing, however, said they’re worried about returning with potentially hazardous work just feet away.

“You can't set up a shop for recycling concrete and metal in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” said Tiprin Follett.” It's got to go somewhere. Send it to a site that's already been pre-designated that's already done this type of work.”

The toxic compound in question, silica, is the result of sawing and drilling into concrete.

The Army Corp maintains despite the proximity the operation will be safe to the surrounding neighborhoods, adding that it monitor the air consistently and keep noise to minimum comparable to “loud traffic,” or “80-90 decibels.”

“Our air monitors are actually equipped with a special silica monitor, so that we'll be able to track that very closely,” said Col. Sonny Arvichal.

The results from those air monitors will be shared with the state’s air resources board and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) who will make the findings public.

Arvichal added misting stations will also be deployed to keep dust to a minimum.

“When it comes down to it, it's about math, efficiency and speed,” said Col. Sonny Arvichal. “And of course, we're going to do everything safely.”

The golf course is leased to the Army Corp from the county for the next 10 months. The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“My husband has asthma. My oldest has asthma as well. It's a really big concern,” said Mona Sharpe whose family has not been able to return home because of the work.

“I love the idea that they're recycling things,” Follett added. “There are industrial recycling areas very nearby. I'd like them to take them there and recycle them, sell them straight from where they need to go. Not do this stop in the middle of our town and recycle it here.”

The Army Corps said it is not possible to break concrete and recycle metal elsewhere.

“Right now, it takes a dump truck about an hour to go to a permanent landfill each way, and that doesn't even include LA traffic,” said Arvichal. "What this will do is it'll increase those turnaround times, so we don't have to add more trucks into the system."