Army Corps of Engineers debuts live fire debris clean-up map. See affected areas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has launched an interactive “Phase 2” debris removal map to provide residents with real-time updates during the wildfire cleanup effort in Los Angeles County.

The map uses the following color coded system to indicate which stage the property cleanup has reached at each parcel.

White: Right of entry not received

Yellow: Right of entry received

Blue: Submitted to contractor

Orange: Hazardous Site Assessment received

The Army Corps alongside guidance from FEMA and in coordination with the State of California and the County of Los Angeles was appointed to spearhead the operation last week.

“Transparency and timely information are critical as we work to safely and quickly remove wildfire debris,” said Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the USACE Los Angeles Wildfires Recovery Field Office. “This new viewer gives residents a clear picture of where their property stands in the Phase 2 process, reinforcing our commitment to keeping the community informed every step of the way.”

Starting last month, residents can fill out Right of Entry forms to opt in or out of the clearance program. Phase 2 includes clearing ash, burned structures, and – where requested by homeowners – foundations.

Phase 1, which involves the cleanup of hazardous materials, concluded last week. Those materials include but are not limited to paint, cleaners, batteries, pesticides, ammunition, and gas powered plastic tools. It's completion allows the Corps to begin its work.

Contractors for the Corps will transport waste from properties to landfills permitted by CalRecycle to accept that type of debris.

While in transport, waste is placed in the bed of a dump truck inside a heavy-duty plastic liner tightly wrapped around the ash. The liner is then covered with a tarp. Water is also often utilized to keep ash and dust from going airborne near repopulated communities.

As operations begin, homeowners and local workers should expect increased traffic in affected neighborhoods along areas near local landfills.

The Corps has partnered with the California Department of Transportation to reduce these inconveniences.

Homeowners with questions or concerns can contact the debris center hotline between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 213-308-8305.