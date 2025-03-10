Wildfires

Pasadena

Artists use ash collected from LA wildfires to paint murals in Pasadena

The murals will be displayed at an upcoming climate change protest planned for March 11.

By Missael Soto

Residents who lost their homes in the wildfires joined artists to create a mural using paint made from their city's cinders as they look to rise from he destruction left behind.

The mural, being painted at the Pasadena Community Job Center on Lake Avenue, is aimed at raising awareness about climate change, which the collective believes contributed to the fires in LA County.

"We use the ashes to make the paint because it brings the destruction from the climate change and from the oil companies and reuses them to send a clear message and it draws a connection between the destruction and the messaging," said artist Eddie Aparicio.

The murals will be displayed at an upcoming climate change protest planned for this Tuesday.

The Eaton and Palisades fires were among the deadliest and most expensive wildfires in LA's history. At least 29 people were killed in the Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Property damage from the January wildfires in Los Angeles County is estimated at between $28 billion to $53.8 billion, according to a report by the Southern California Leadership Council and the LA County Economic Development Corporation.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

