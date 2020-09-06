Tall Plume of Smoke Rises From Fire Near Azusa

What to Know The Bobcat Fire burned about 500 acres of brush in Angeles National Forest north of Azusa.

The fire is burning in a remote area well away from residential areas. No evacuations were ordered.

A smoke plume could be seen across the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

A tall plume of smoking is rising from a brush fire in the Azusa area during an afternoon of triple-digit heat across Southern California.

The tower of smoke from Angeles National Forest can be seen from the San Gabriel Valley and beyond. Details about how the 500-acre fire started were not immediately available.

The fire was reported near 14300 West Fork Road. Highway 39 is closed in the area.

At least one water-dropping helicopter and two SuperScoopers were deployed. The planes, leased from Canada, can scoop up large amounts of water from lakes and reservoirs, limiting the turnaround time to refill.

Crews are refilling at a nearby reservoir.

No buildings are threatened. The fire is burning in a forest area north of Azusa near the West Fork Picnic area.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Temperatures were at 116 degrees in the area east of Los Angeles.

Dry conditions and triple-digit heat are expected into Monday with little relief in sight for firefighters battling fires throughout the state. CAL FIRE has reported more than 6,000 wildfires that have burned more than 1 million acres in California through August.

On Saturday, firefighters in San Bernardino County responded to the El Dorado Fire, which grew to 3,000 acres Sunday in the Yucaipa area. Containment was at 5 percent.