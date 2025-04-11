Wildfires

Bass and Caruso team up to rebuild Palisades Recreation Center

They are partnering with Lakers head coach and Palisades resident, JJ Redick

By Kathy Vara and Benjamin Gamson

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso announced Thursday they are teaming up with Lakers head coach JJ Redick to rebuild the Palisades Recreation Center after it was destroyed in the January wildfires. 

Redick, who lost his home in the Pacific Palisades, announced a public-private partnership to rebuild the community landmark. 

“It was a place that my family and I spent nearly every day,” Redick said. “Our kids playing flag football, basketball, baseball, meeting friends after school. It was a place for them to grow, to create friendships and it was a place for everyone in this community to be together.”

Plans have been drawn up but there is no estimate on the price tag for the project that Caurso says will take at least 18 to 24 months to complete.
“The goal is restoring and healing this community,” Bass said. “There is nothing to me more important than that. I think it is appropriate for us to come together.”

The city will be partnering with Redick’s group, LA Strong Sports and Caruso’s Steadfast LA nonprofit. 

“We want to make sure for the sake of our young people that we not only rebuild the rec center but that we rebuild it better,” Bass said. 

Plans have been drawn up but there is no estimate on the price tag for the project, which Caurso says will take at least 18 to 24 months to complete. 

