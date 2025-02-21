Bear becomes squatter in Pasadena home after wildfires

In the wake of the devastating Eaton Fire, many animals have been forced to migrate into urban areas due to the destruction of their natural habitats. One bear in particular has taken refuge beneath a burnt home in Pasadena, where it has become somewhat of a local fixture.

Known within the community for making its rounds, the bear has recently decided to settle in the crawl space of a home under construction, despite ongoing efforts to encourage it to return to the wild.

California Fish and Wildlife officials are actively assessing the situation to determine how best to remove the bear, though it has proven more difficult than expected.

Neighbors describe the bear as a "loveable nuisance," often helping itself to swimming pools and leaving its mark on trash cans. Unfortunately, its choice of living space has caused significant delays for the homeowners—who, already impacted by the Eaton Fire and subsequent water damage, now find themselves with a bear squatter preventing construction workers from finishing the job.

Gustavo Quintero, one of the workers at the home, explained he’s seen the bear around for a couple of months prior to the fires. “We’re friends now,” said Quintero.

Out of sympathy for the displaced bear, local residents have been providing him with food—everything from pastries and carrots to salmon.

"We’re feeling sorry for him because there’s no food around here. Have you looked at those mountains back there? There’s nowhere else for him to go," added neighbor Glenn Ferris, pointing to the devastation that has left the bear with limited options for sustenance.

However, this bear has a reputation as a troublemaker. Last October, a homeowner reported witnessing the bear attacking her pet goat. While the goat was injured, it survived the encounter and has since been seen checking in on the ongoing spectacle involving its bear neighbor.

This is not the first case of wildlife taking refuge in urban areas following the wildfires. Just last month, California Fish and Wildlife removed a 500-pound bear from an evacuated home near the Eaton Fire zone.

As for the Pasadena bear, officials have noted that while they are closely monitoring the situation, they don’t respond to every call involving bear removal. Due to the proximity of this area to wildlife habitats, resources are limited, and residents are generally advised to secure their homes from wildlife and allow animals to leave on their own.

In this case, Fish and Wildlife plans to wait for the bear to emerge from the home, at which point they will activate a sprinkler system to deter it. Once the bear has vacated, the homeowners will be able to board up the home and proceed with construction.

While the process may take time, officials urge the community to be patient, especially given the ongoing aftermath of the wildfires.

It's important to note, however, that feeding wildlife is illegal in California. While residents’ intentions are compassionate, Fish and Wildlife officials caution that feeding wildlife can put animals at greater risk by encouraging them to rely on humans for food, making them more likely to remain in unsafe areas.

About bears in California:

Black bears, which can have different color coats, like to feed on plants, insects, nuts, berries and whatever else they think of as edible — such as the contents of trash bins. If food is scarce in their natural habitat, bears are likely to forage elsewhere, bringing them into Southern California foothill neighborhoods.

California's black bear population has been on the rise over the last two decades, growing from an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 in the early 1980s to between 25,000 and 30,000 — and that's a conservative estimate, according to the state department of fish and wildlife.

Black bears, recognized by their small, narrow heads and small ears, have coats that range in color from tan or brown to black. Females grow up to about 200 pounds and males can be a hefty 350 pounds with some giants weighing in at more than 600 pounds.

About half of the state's bear population can be found in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and areas to the north and west. Only an estimated 10 percent of the black bear population inhabits central western and southwestern California.

Although it's on the state flag, the fearsome grizzly bear no longer can be found in the California wild. The last grizzly bear observed in California was shot in the early 1920s.