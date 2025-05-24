Birds, nests relocated from fire-affected areas are thriving

While flames ripped through Altadena and Pacific Palisades earlier this year, several pet and wildlife centers were doing all they could to save the lives of animals. Among them is the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center (WWCC), where birds that were rescued from the disaster are being cared for.

The Huntington Beach-based center relocated several nests out of fire-affected areas to its facility, where birds, nests and eggs are receiving the care they need. The center said it has a total of 44 patients, including 18 eggs.

“Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our staff and volunteers, these avian patients are not only receiving expert medical attention and nurturing but are also thriving under care,” WWCC said in a statement.

The center said that its efforts not only benefit the wildlife they rescue, but also residents impacted by the fires since their rescues clear the way for restoration and clean-up efforts.

“This is more than a wildlife rescue effort,” Debbie McGuire, Executive Director at WWCC, said in a statement. “It’s about healing a community—both human and wild. We’re proud to play a part in that.”

