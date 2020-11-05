Blue Ridge and Silverado Fires in OC Nearly 100% Contained

Containment of the Blue Ridge and Silverado wildfires, which damaged homes in Yorba Linda and Irvine, causing thousands of residents to evacuate, were 97% and 98% contained, respectively, Thursday morning.

Firefighters mopped up hot spots and worked to extend containment lines. Full containment of both fires was expected by Nov. 10.

All roads affected by the blazes have been reopened, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

The two fires started Oct. 26, first the Silverado Fire at 6:52 a.m. off the Foothill Transportation Corridor (241) in the Irvine area, then the Blue Ridge Fire at 2:32 p.m. north of the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda.

The Blue Ridge Fire has burned 13,694 acres, destroyed one structure and damaged 10, according to CalFire. The Silverado Fire has blackened 12,466 acres, destroyed five structures and damaged nine.

At last report, two firefighters remained in critical condition after suffering second-and third-degree burns in the Silverado Fire, which was driven by powerful Santa Ana winds.

The cause of both fires was unknown.