Bond Fire in OC is 85% Contained, Evacuation Warnings Lifted

A brush fire that has blackened 6,686 acres and destroyed 31 buildings since being triggered by a Silverado Canyon house fire last week was 85% contained Wednesday morning, and all evacuation warnings have been lifted.

"Today, gusty winds prevailed over the fire area … firelines continue to hold and crews will patrol overnight in areas where strong winds could have the potential to spread the fire and threaten adjacent communities," fire officials said Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service's red-flag warning for extreme fire danger expired late Tuesday.

The fire's size was revised Tuesday morning to 6,686 acres, down from 7,375 acres, "due to more accurate mapping," officials said.

Nearly 1,000 personnel were assigned to the blaze, along with 10

helicopters, three water tenders and seven dozers, according to Cal Fire and the Orange County Fire Authority.

The wind-whipped blaze started just before 10:15 p.m. last Wednesday in the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive.

All evacuation orders were previously lifted, and Tuesday night all evacuation warnings and road closures were also lifted. Fire officials warned the public to prepare for intermittent and/or extended road closures in the next few days, as crews repair infrastructure.

The evacuation center at El Modena High School in Orange remained open, according to fire officials.

Animal evacuation centers were set up at the Anaheim Equestrian Centre and the Orange County Fair & Event Center.