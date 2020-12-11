Bond Fire in Silverado Canyon is 100% Contained

The Bond Fire that blackened 6,686 acres and destroyed 31 buildings since being triggered by a house fire in Silverado Canyon was 100% contained Friday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted Thursday night containment came about "after a solid effort by everyone assigned" to the Bond Fire.

Good evening, everyone. After a solid effort by everyone assigned to the #BondFire incident, there is now 100% containment around the 6,686 acre fire that started on 12/02/20. This is the final daily update for the incident.



Have a great evening and make it a safe one! pic.twitter.com/73KAJfmAqa — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 11, 2020

The wind-whipped blaze started just before 10:15 p.m. last Wednesday in the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive.

All evacuation orders were previously lifted, and Tuesday night all evacuation warnings and road closures also were lifted.

Fire officials warn the public to prepare for intermittent and/or extended road closures in the next few days, as crews repair infrastructure.