Bond Fire in Silverado Canyon is 100% Contained

By City News Service

The Bond Fire that blackened 6,686 acres and destroyed 31 buildings since being triggered by a house fire in Silverado Canyon was 100% contained Friday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted Thursday night containment came about "after a solid effort by everyone assigned" to the Bond Fire.

The wind-whipped blaze started just before 10:15 p.m. last Wednesday in the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive.

All evacuation orders were previously lifted, and Tuesday night all evacuation warnings and road closures also were lifted.

Fire officials warn the public to prepare for intermittent and/or extended road closures in the next few days, as crews repair infrastructure.

