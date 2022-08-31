Brush Fire Burns Near 5 Freeway North of Los Angeles

A brush fire is burning near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles on a day of extreme late-summer heat in Southern California.

The fire burned about 60 acres near the freeway in Castaic. The fire was reported near Lake Hughes Road.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

No structures are threatened.

The fire is burning at the start of what's expected to be on of the warmest stretches of the year in Southern California. Temperatures in the 90s and 100s are in the forecast through Labor Day weekend.