Small Brush Fire Burns in Angeles National Forest Near Azusa

The small fire produced a blanket of smoke in the mountains north of Azusa.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters attacked a brush fire Monday in Angeles National Forest above Azusa on a warm and dry Labor Day.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. The California Highway Patrol detained a person in connection with the fire, City News Service reported.

The fire began around 8 a.m. at East Fork Road near Glendora Mountain Road in the Azusa area. The fire's forward spread was stopped at about 4 acres, according to firefighters.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Heat advisories are in effect Monday for large swaths of Southern California with some communities reaching triple digits.

