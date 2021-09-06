Small Brush Fire Burns in Angeles National Forest Near Azusa

Firefighters attacked a brush fire Monday in Angeles National Forest above Azusa on a warm and dry Labor Day.
Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. The California Highway Patrol detained a person in connection with the fire, City News Service reported.
The fire began around 8 a.m. at East Fork Road near Glendora Mountain Road in the Azusa area. The fire's forward spread was stopped at about 4 acres, according to firefighters.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
Heat advisories are in effect Monday for large swaths of Southern California with some communities reaching triple digits.