Flames Spread From Vehicle Fire to Brush in Angeles National Forest

Firefighters attacked a brush fire after flames spread from an overturned vehicle burning in Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles.

Flames spread from the vehicle in an off-road area to nearby brush, burning at least 75 acres as it moved uphill. Video from NewsChopper4 showed an overturned vehicle on its roof in the canyon.

Details about the apparent crash were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Smoke could be seen from miles around. No structures are threatened.

The fire is near Bouquet Reservoir, about 15 miles west of Palmdale. Water-dropping aircraft are re-filling at the reservoir.

The Forest Service earlier re-issued restrictions on fire-related activities entering Memorial Day weekend. California is facing a hot and dry summer after one of its driest late winters on record, which left hillsides covered in dry brush that can fuel wildfires.