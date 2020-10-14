Brush Fire Breaks Out in Redlands, Homes Threatened

A brush fire broke out in Redlands Wednesday night and is currently threatening nearby homes.

The fire has burned at least 60 acres as of early Thursday morning and has the potential to grow up to 200 acres, according to fire officials. It is 0% contained.

Evacuation orders have been issued in what is being called the Bruder Fire for the following areas:

Homes south of E. Sunset Drive S from Edgemont Dr. to Puesta del Sol.

Homes north of Live Oak Canyon Rd. from the 10 Freeway to San Timoteo Canyon Rd.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at Redlands High School located at 840 E. Citrus Avenue. Use the parking lot off Redlands Blvd.

The blaze broke out just before 9 p.m. in the 13200 block of Bruder Lane, said Cal Fire San Bernardino Capt. Malloy who adds that crews are having a difficult time accessing the site.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.