Brush Fire Burning in Hemet, 250 Acres Scorched, Evacuations Ordered

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

An evacuation order has been issued due to a brush fire that erupted Friday morning in the unincorporated Mountain Center area east of Hemet.

Authorities said the blaze has burned at least 250 acres and is 0% contained.

Firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. to the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road and found flames burning in heavy vegetation and pine trees, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

At about 3:40 a.m., the department announced the evacuation order for residents of Mountain Center. Residents were asked to use Highway 243 toward Banning and Highway 74 toward Palm Desert to leave the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the following road closures were in effect in the area:

  • Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Rd.;
  • Highway 74 at Strawberry Creek;
  • Highway 243 at Saunders Meadow.

At least 200 firefighters were assigned to battle the flames, the department said.

It was unclear what sparked the fire.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

