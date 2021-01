A 25-acre, wind-driven brush fire was burning Tuesday near the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the San Dimas area.

The blaze was reported early Tuesday afternoon west of Kellogg Drive, amid a red flag warning of high fire danger due to strong winds and low humidity, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was burning uphill in the area, authorities said.

All westbound lanes were closed on the 10 Freeway in the area.