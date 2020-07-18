Lakeview Terrace

Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Lake View Terrace Area

By Shahan Ahmed

A small brush fire was pushing smoke onto the 210 Freeway and burning dangerously close to homes in the Lake View Terrace area Saturday.

The fire was about two acres as of 4:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was burning in the 11400 block of Osborne Street, across from Hansen Dam Recreation area to the north, the department said.

Newschopper4 Bravo observed smoke going onto the freeway and flames burning brushes close to homes around 4:40 p.m. Some evacuations appeared to be taking place, with residents rushing from homes.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hollywood 4 hours ago

Person Killed Near 101 Freeway On-Ramp in Hollywood

CORONA 4 hours ago

Convicted Child Sex Offender Who Calls Himself ‘Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill' According to DA Moves to Corona

Fire crews worked quickly and utilized aerial water drops to squash the flames.

As of 5 p.m., almost no flames were visible.

This article tagged under:

Lakeview TerraceWildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us