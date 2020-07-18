Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Lake View Terrace Area

A small brush fire was pushing smoke onto the 210 Freeway and burning dangerously close to homes in the Lake View Terrace area Saturday.

The fire was about two acres as of 4:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was burning in the 11400 block of Osborne Street, across from Hansen Dam Recreation area to the north, the department said.

Newschopper4 Bravo observed smoke going onto the freeway and flames burning brushes close to homes around 4:40 p.m. Some evacuations appeared to be taking place, with residents rushing from homes.

Fire crews worked quickly and utilized aerial water drops to squash the flames.

As of 5 p.m., almost no flames were visible.