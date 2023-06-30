Small brush fire burns in Moreno Valley area

A brush fire is burning in the Moreno Valley area on one of the hottest days of the year in Southern California.

The Lantz Fire was reported at about 10 a.m. near Lantz Lane and Ironwood Avenue north of the 60 Freeway in the Riverside County community. The fire was estimated at 4 acres with no immediate threat to buildings.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Vegetation Fire - 10:00 am Lantz Ln X Ironwood Av, in Moreno Valley. Fire resources are on scene of a vegetation fire that is burning in light flashy fuels. Fire is currently 1 acre. #LantzFire pic.twitter.com/TxX874zZ9t — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 30, 2023