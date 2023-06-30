Small brush fire burns in Moreno Valley area

A brush fire is burning in the Moreno Valley area on one of the hottest days of the year in Southern California.
The Lantz Fire was reported at about 10 a.m. near Lantz Lane and Ironwood Avenue north of the 60 Freeway in the Riverside County community. The fire was estimated at 4 acres with no immediate threat to buildings.
Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.