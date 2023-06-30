Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Small brush fire burns in Moreno Valley area

By Jonathan Lloyd

A brush fire burns Friday June 30, 2023 in Moreno Valley.
NBCLA

A brush fire is burning in the Moreno Valley area on one of the hottest days of the year in Southern California.

The Lantz Fire was reported at about 10 a.m. near Lantz Lane and Ironwood Avenue north of the 60 Freeway in the Riverside County community. The fire was estimated at 4 acres with no immediate threat to buildings.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us