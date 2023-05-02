Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Eastvale

Small Brush Fire Burns Near Homes in Eastvale

The Cobble Fire grew to about 10 acres in the Santa Ana River bed.

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters protected homes from a brush fire Tuesday night in Eastvale.

The Cobble Fire was reported just before 9 p.m. and had reached a size of more than 5 acres shortly after 10 p.m. in the Riverside County community. It was burning in the Santa Ana River bottom in the area of the 700 block of Cobble Creek Drive.

"As of 12:00 a.m. the fire is approximately five acres, burning in very thick vegetation," Cal Fire/Riverside County said in a tweet. "There are no evacuations or injuries reported. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night and morning to contain the fire."

The fire grew to about 10 acres early Wednesday when its forward progress was stopped. Containment was at 60 percent Wednesday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Eastvale
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us