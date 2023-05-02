Small Brush Fire Burns Near Homes in Eastvale

Firefighters protected homes from a brush fire Tuesday night in Eastvale.

The Cobble Fire was reported just before 9 p.m. and had reached a size of more than 5 acres shortly after 10 p.m. in the Riverside County community. It was burning in the Santa Ana River bottom in the area of the 700 block of Cobble Creek Drive.

"As of 12:00 a.m. the fire is approximately five acres, burning in very thick vegetation," Cal Fire/Riverside County said in a tweet. "There are no evacuations or injuries reported. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night and morning to contain the fire."

The fire grew to about 10 acres early Wednesday when its forward progress was stopped. Containment was at 60 percent Wednesday morning.

Vegetation Fire:rpt@8:52 a.m. 7700blk Cobble Creek Drive in Eastvale. Five to seven acres of vegetation burning in the Santa Ana river bottom. No evacuations or injuries. #CobbleFIRE pic.twitter.com/kPeSvjUW4u — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 3, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.