Firefighters Attack Canyon Brush Fire in Laguna Niguel

Firefighters are attacking a brush fire burning in a canyon area of Laguna Niguel.
The fire burned at least 3 acres in Aliso Woods Canyon. Water-dropping helicopters are part of the response.
Details about how the fire started at roughly 3 p.m. were not immediately available.
The fire is burning below a neighborhood at the top of the canyon. As flames climbed the canyon wall, thick smoke drifted over the neighborhood.
The area is between Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel. Smoke could be seen for miles along the Orange and Los Angeles county coasts.