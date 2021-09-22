Evacuations Ordered Due to Brush Fire on Hillside Above San Bernardino Neighborhood

A brush fire in the San Bernardino area forced evacuations in a residential area as water-dropping helicopters attacked flames on a hillside.

The rapidly spreading fire was estimated at about 50 acres early Wednesday afternoon. Evacuations were ordered in the immediate area below the fire, including a dialysis center.

The fire was burning in hot conditions on a hillside above a residential neighborhood near Little Mountain Drive.

Water-dropping helicopters attack a fire in San Bernardino Sept. 22, 2021.

Evacuations were ordered for homes east of North State Street, south of and including those on Morgan Road, west of and including Pepperdein Drive south to Grossmont Road.

Aerial video showed residents packing items in cars and preparing to leave the neighborhood. During the early stages of the fire, all 23 patients at a dialysis clinic were evacuated.

There were not reports of injuries or damage. Details about how the fire started were not available.