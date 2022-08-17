Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Fast-Moving Brush Fire Closes Lanes on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass

The Bronco Fire erupted on a day of extreme heat in the mountain pass north of San Bernardino.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Bronco Fire burns in the Cajon Pass north of San Bernardino Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022.
San Bernardino County Fire Department

Part of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass north of San Bernardino was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fast-moving brush fire. 

Three lanes were closed on the northbound side of the freeway in the Cajon Pass in the Devore area. It was not immediately clear how long the lanes will remain closed on the route between LA and Las Vegas.

The Bronco Fire erupted on a day of extreme heat in Southern California.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thick smoke could be seen in the mountain pass between the San Bernardino Mountains to the east and the San Gabriel Mountains to the west.

Details were not immediately available about how the fire started north of Matthews Ranch Road.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LeBron James

Lakers, LeBron James Agree on 2-Year, $97 Million Contract Extension, Report Says

Mexico

Mexico Travel Advisory: U.S. Warns Travelers of Crime and Kidnapping in Several States

No structures were threatened early Wednesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresSan Bernardino
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us