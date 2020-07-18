Small Brush Fire Erupts in Sepulveda Basin

A four-acre brush fire erupted in the Sepulveda Basin Saturday and could be seen for miles.

The fire was burning in the 5600 block of Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No structures were immediately threatened and only vegetation was burning, with 63 firefighters battling the flames as of 3:50 p.m., according to the LAFD.

Woodley Avenue was shut down in both directions near the fire, but the 405 Freeway was not immediately impacted.

As of 4:25 p.m., the fire was contained with no structures damaged and no injuries reported by the LAFD. Crews contained the fire in about one hour and 19 minutes, the LAFD said.