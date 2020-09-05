Brush Fire in Porter Ranch That Was Threatening Homes Contained

A brush fire erupted in Porter Ranch Saturday and grew to four acres, threatening several homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 18600 West Rinaldo Street, according to the LAFD.

As of 3:47 p.m., 135 firefighters were assigned to the incident, including at least 25 engines and 5 helicopters, the department said.

At 3:55 p.m., the progress of the fire had been slowed and no evacuations were in place, with homes in the area no longer in immediate danger.

Fire trucks were blocking several streets in the area and were visible on the freeway.

At 4:02 p.m., the department declared the fire had been contained, with forward progress being stopped after about 64 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the fire was under investigation.