porter ranch

Brush Fire in Porter Ranch That Was Threatening Homes Contained

By Shahan Ahmed

A brush fire erupted in Porter Ranch Saturday and grew to four acres, threatening several homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 18600 West Rinaldo Street, according to the LAFD.

As of 3:47 p.m., 135 firefighters were assigned to the incident, including at least 25 engines and 5 helicopters, the department said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

power outages 41 mins ago

Thousands of SoCal Residents Without Power in Record Heat Wave

Extreme Heat 2 hours ago

Crowds Pack Beaches as California Bakes in Labor Day Weekend Heat Wave

At 3:55 p.m., the progress of the fire had been slowed and no evacuations were in place, with homes in the area no longer in immediate danger.

Fire trucks were blocking several streets in the area and were visible on the freeway.

At 4:02 p.m., the department declared the fire had been contained, with forward progress being stopped after about 64 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the fire was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

porter ranch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us