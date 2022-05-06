Brush Fire Burns 100 Acres in Northwest Riverside County

Firefighters battled a 100-acre brush fire Friday afternoon in northwestern Riverside County.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street, just north of State Route 60, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire led to an evacuation of the Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center, a mostly outdoor facility featuring earth science activities for families.

Parts of Riverside County, including mountains, deserts and passes, are under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected, which could fan any flames that ignite.

There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged by the fire.