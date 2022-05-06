Wildfires

Coverage of wildfires in California, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Brush Fire Burns 100 Acres in Northwest Riverside County

A brush fire in the Jurupa Valley area grew to about 100 acres off the 60 Freeway.

A firefighter at the scene of a brush fire in Jurupa Valley.
InlandNews

Firefighters battled a 100-acre brush fire Friday afternoon in northwestern Riverside County.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street, just north of State Route 60, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

California Wildfires Apr 6

Map: See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California

wildlife Mar 25

Construction to Begin on Wildlife Crossing Over One of the Nation's Busiest Freeways

The fire led to an evacuation of the Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center, a mostly outdoor facility featuring earth science activities for families.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parts of Riverside County, including mountains, deserts and passes, are under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected, which could fan any flames that ignite.

There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged by the fire.

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us