Brush Fire Burns on Hillside Above Homes in El Sereno

What fire investigators are calling a 'suspicious' brush fire burned Tuesday morning above homes and a school east of downtown Los Angeles.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

An early morning brush fire burned about 10 acres near a neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles before firefighters knocked down flames.

Firefighters responded at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of North Lombardy Boulevard in El Sereno. It took about an hour to extinguished the fire on a hillside above homes and an elementary school.

No damage was reported.

Authorities said they are attempting to determine the cause of what they're calling a 'suspicious' fire. The fires appeared to start in at least two different spots on the steep hillside.

El Sereno is about five miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

