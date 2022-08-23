Brush Fire Burns on Hillside Above Homes in El Sereno

An early morning brush fire burned about 10 acres near a neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles before firefighters knocked down flames.
Firefighters responded at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of North Lombardy Boulevard in El Sereno. It took about an hour to extinguished the fire on a hillside above homes and an elementary school.
No damage was reported.
Authorities said they are attempting to determine the cause of what they're calling a 'suspicious' fire. The fires appeared to start in at least two different spots on the steep hillside.
El Sereno is about five miles east of downtown Los Angeles.