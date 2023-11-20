Brush fire burns 40 acres west of Lake Mathews in Riverside County

A brush fire quickly spread to about 40 acres in Riverside County on a day of high wind warnings in Southern California.

The Sierra Fire started around 11 a.m., just west of Lake Mathews in the foothills of the Temescal Mountains in Riverside County. The location was near La Sierra Avenue and El Sobrante Road.

VEGETATION FIRE west of Lake Mathews - rpt @ 10:38 AM. La Sierra Avenue West of Tin Mine Road. Firefighters on-scene of 20 acre fire, wind driven, dangerous rate of spread. Multiple additional engines responding. La Sierra Avenue closed in both directions, please avoid the area.… pic.twitter.com/QHZJtBzBdL — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 20, 2023

Fire, pushed by strong northerly winds gusting more than 20 mph, burned through dry grass toward the lake, which is surrounded by homes along the shoreline. Palm trees also were burning in a difficult to access area, firefighters said.

No homes were immediately threatened by flames. The fire's forward rate of spread was stopped early Monday afternoon.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

A high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Orange County, the San Bernardino and Riverside county valleys, and parts of the Los Angeles and Ventura county. Winds ease later Tuesday into Wednesday, brining calmer conditions for Thanksgiving.

CAL FIRE has reported nearly 7,477 wildland fires in California this year. About 320,000 acres have burned, according to the state firefighting agency.

Last year at this time, CAL FIRE reported 6,690 wild land fires that burned 289,468 acres. The state's five-year average is about 7,200 fires and 1.6 million acres.