Brush Fire Sparks in Malibu Creek State Park

Firefighters are attacking a brush fire burning in sweltering heat in Malibu Creek State Park.

The Rock Pool fire burned about 75 acres and is 70% contained.

Currently Mulholland Highway is closed from Las Virgenes Road to Kanan Dume Road. Malibu Canyon Road northbound is closed from PCH.

#BrushFire in Malibu Creek State Park. Current road closures:

Mulholland Hwy closed from Las Virgenes Rd - Kanan Dume Rd

Malibu Canyon Rd northbound closed from PCH @LACOFD @LACoFDPIO @CHPsouthern @CHPWestValley — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) August 16, 2020

The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.

At the moment, no homes or structures are being threatened, according to the LA County Fire Department.

At least three major fires are burning in Southern California during one of the year’s warmest stretches of days. Fires in Lake Hughes north of Los Angeles, Azusa and Riverside County’s Cherry Valley area have blanketed the region in smoke.

All camp sites at Malibu Creek State Park have been evacuated as deputies are assisting California State Parks on evacuating any day hikers, the Los Angeles Sheriff Department Lost Hills Station said in a tweet.