Brush Fire Spreads Quickly in the Yorba Linda Area

A rapidly spreading fire broke out in the Yorba Linda area near homes Monday afternoon on a day of strong winds and high fire danger.

The Green Fire was estimated at 100 to 200 acres and burning uphill. The fire is northwest of the 91 and 71 freeway interchange.

Flames were moving toward the Yorba Linda area.

An evacuation order has been issued for Yorba Linda area north of 91 Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon, which includes Bryant Ranch Elementary School, Orange County officials said.

Red flag conditions indicating high fire danger are expected through Tuesday in Southern California.

Early Monday, a fire broke out in eastern Orange County. The Silverado Fire was estimated at 4,000 acres Monday afternoon. About 60,000 people were under evacuation orders.