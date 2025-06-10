Burbank brush fire prompts evacuation notice

An evacuation notice was issued after a brush fire burned Tuesday afternoon in the hills above Burbank.

The 8-acre fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near Amherst Drive and Bethany Road. As a result, the following areas were issued an evacuation notice by the Burbank Police Department:

Walnut Avenue above Bel Aire Drive

Above Bel Aire Ballfield (Bel Aire Drive, Vista Ridge, Starlight Circle)

The McCambridge Recreation Center has been designated as an evacuation site. It is located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

Hiking trails in the area were closed.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.