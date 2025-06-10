Brush fire grows to more than 130 acres near Cahuilla Casino Hotel in Anza

A brush fire expanded to more than 130 acres Tuesday afternoon in the Riverside County community of Anza.

The Cahuilla Fire was burning in heavy brush near Highway 371 in the community about 120 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The location is near the Cahuilla Casino Hotel.

Flames were climbing a hillside by the time the first Cal Fire air tankers reached the scene. Five tankers and three water-dropping helicopters were making runs on the fire, but some were diverted to another fire that started in San Bernardino County, City News Service reported.

An evacuation order was issued in the area. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the evacuation zone.

The fire started at about 12:30 p.m.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.