Wildfire That Closed 101 Freeway in Santa Barbara County Is Officially Declared Out

The Alisal Fire started Oct. 11 in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

A firefighter puts out hot spots.
Getty

A wildfire in Santa Barbara County that burned a total of 16,970 acres and had forced a key highway to close earlier this year has been officially declared out, officials said Friday.

Los Padres National Forest Officials said the Alisal Fire, which started during high winds on Oct. 11, was fully contained on Nov. 20 and that no smoke, flames or hot spots had been observed for more than 30 days.

Fire crews are battling the Alisal fire in Santa Barbara County, which has burned over 6,000 acres and remains at 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The blaze in the Santa Ynez mountains shut down U.S. 101 highway for several days in October after winds blasted flames down the face of the mountain range toward the Pacific Ocean and jumped the scenic coastal roadway.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

