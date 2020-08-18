California Wildfires Map and Updates: Firefighters Battling Fires in Extreme Heat

What to Know A heat wave that contributed to wildfires over the weekend is expected to peak Tuesday in Southern California.

Heat warnings are in effect through Thursday in SoCal.

Fires in the region's mountains and deserts are causing poor air quality in many communities.

Firefighters are enduring grueling conditions as they battle wildfires throughout California during an unwavering heat wave that has gripped parts of the state for days.

In Southern California, Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the extended heat wave with temperatures will above triple digits in inland areas. Heat warnings are in effect for many areas through Thursday.

Statewide, nearly 30 fires were burning, many of them in rural or forest lands. Many were small but uncontained.

"We are all experiencing rather extraordinary conditions," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Newsom expressed optimism that most of the smaller blazes would be suppressed relatively quickly.

Here's a look at where major fires are burning.

Northern LA County

In the mountains and desert of northern Los Angeles County, the 6-day-old Lake Fire was more than 19,000 acres and 38% contained. The blaze, which consumed thousands of acres of brush in its first few hours, had more moderate behavior by Sunday but about 4,500 homes remained at risk, county Supervisor Kathryn said.

A dozen structures, including homes, have been destroyed there. Smoke from the Lake Fire and smaller fires in mountains east and west of Los Angeles led regulators to declare unhealthy air quality for a wide area of suburbs.

After a night of lower temps, heat continues near Lake Hughes. Gordon Tokumatsu reports Aug. 13, 2020.

Lake PIru

A blaze in mountains near Lake Piru in Ventura County sent up a towering plume visible for miles. The Holser Fire was burning in a remote area of the Holser Canyon in unincorporated Piru. The fire was moving east toward Los Angeles County, Ventura County Fire officials said.

It was estimated at 1,200 acres late Monday.

#HolserFire; Fire is now 1,200 plus acres. The temps have dropped which is adiding in direct line construction and backfiring operations. The fire is not predicted to make any major runs through the night. @VCFD @LACoFDPIO @LosPadresNF @CAL_FIRE @VCAirUnit pic.twitter.com/JgmBwD9tcI — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 18, 2020

Nevada County

In Nevada County in the Sierra Nevada, a fire erupted Monday in a canyon northwest of Nevada City and quickly spread. Nearly 4,000 people were under evacuation orders, authorities said. Near California's northern border with Nevada, a fire ignited by lightning near the community of Loyalton was 10% contained after destroying five homes and a half-dozen other structures, the Tahoe National Forest said.

It was burning through timber, sage and tall grass.

Mojave National Preserve

To the south, a fire sparked by lightning over the weekend in a remote desert region charred more than 65 square miles (168 square kilometers) of scrub brush and Joshua trees in the Mojave National Preserve. There was zero containment.

Napa County

Several lightning-sparked fires prompted evacuation orders and warnings across the San Francisco Bay Area, including a fast-growing blaze to the north in rural Napa County. In the East Bay, crews protected canyon homes from flames churning through dry brush near Milpitas.

Monterey County

Elsewhere, the River Fire south of Salinas in Monterey County was 10% surrounded after burning five buildings, including at least one home. Authorities reported four people injured since it was ignited by lightning Sunday.