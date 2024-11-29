An evacuation warning issued Thursday after a brush fire that grew to more than 200 acres broke out in Riverside County has been lifted.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The fire was burning south of Highway 60 near Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Within hours, the blaze grew to over 80 acres with a moderate rate of speed. By Friday morning, the size estimate was at 250 acres with containment at 15 percent by the afternoon.

FONTANA (UPDATE): #Canyon Crest IC now reporting 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. 3rd alarm is arriving on scene with #SBCOFD dozer en route. BC140 going into Unified Command with @CALFIRERRU Battalion 4. pic.twitter.com/QjsSjoSGVK — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 29, 2024

Just before 7:50 p.m., an evacuation order was issued to parts Riverside County bordering the fire, and the Riverside County Fire Department assumed incident command. The area north of Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, east of Country Village Road, south of the county line and west of Sierra Avenue was under evacuation alert.

Evacuations warnings were lifted Friday afternoon.

"Additional fire engines, crews, bulldozers and night flying-water dropping helicopters assisted in the suppression of the fire yesterday. Resources worked on containment throughout the night in challenging terrain with light flashy fuels and east blowing winds,'' said the fire department on Friday.

FONTANA (UPDATE): EVACUATION WARNING has been placed for RIVERSIDE COUNTY. Area under WARNING is NORTH of 60 Fwy, EAST of Country Village Rd, SOUTH of Riverside/San Bernardino County Line and West of Sierra Ave. @CALFIRERRU is now assuming Incident Command. Additional order… pic.twitter.com/j8n0jpWstc — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 29, 2024

The flames fanned by windy conditions were spread to the Jurupa Valley area. No injuries were reported.