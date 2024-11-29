Wildfires

Evacuation warnings lifted for 250-acre Canyon Crest Fire in Riverside County

The Canyon Crest Fire grew to 250 acres

By Helen Jeong and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An evacuation warning issued Thursday after a brush fire that grew to more than 200 acres broke out in Riverside County has been lifted.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The fire was burning south of Highway 60 near Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Within hours, the blaze grew to over 80 acres with a moderate rate of speed. By Friday morning, the size estimate was at 250 acres with containment at 15 percent by the afternoon.

Just before 7:50 p.m., an evacuation order was issued to parts Riverside County bordering the fire, and the Riverside County Fire Department assumed incident command. The area north of Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, east of Country Village Road, south of the county line and west of Sierra Avenue was under evacuation alert.

Evacuations warnings were lifted Friday afternoon.

"Additional fire engines, crews, bulldozers and night flying-water dropping helicopters assisted in the suppression of the fire yesterday. Resources worked on containment throughout the night in challenging terrain with light flashy fuels and east blowing winds,'' said the fire department on Friday.

The flames fanned by windy conditions were spread to the Jurupa Valley area. No injuries were reported.

