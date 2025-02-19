Cat rescued from Eaton Fire reunited with family thanks to Pasadena Humane Society

A heartwarming reunion takes place as Carrot Cake, a brave cat who survived the Eaton Fire, is brought back together with his family after being rescued by the Pasadena Humane Society.

Following the devastating Eaton Fire, many families have been left heartbroken as their homes and possessions were destroyed. However, for some, there has been hope amidst the tragedy, as a few beloved pets have been reunited with their owners. One such reunion involved Carrot Cake, a two-year-old cat whose survival story is nothing short of miraculous.

First responders found Carrot Cake on January 16, nine days after the fire had started, in a burned area of Altadena. His family, who had been forced to evacuate when the fire rapidly approached their home, had been unable to locate him in time. Tragically, by the time they were allowed to return, their house had been reduced to ashes, and they feared Carrot Cake had not survived.

“[We] came back the following morning, [and] my house was cinders. I mean, my whole house was gone. I lost everything,” said Stephen, Carrot Cake’s father, in a video posted by Pasadena Humane.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

When Carrot Cake was brought to Pasadena Humane, he was found to have burned paws and singed fur, though it was a miracle that he had survived the fire at all.

“I knew he was a fighter. I thought maybe he had survived. If any cat was going to survive, it was going to be this one,” Stephen shared.

Fortunately, Carrot Cake was microchipped, which enabled the Pasadena Humane Society to identify him and reunite him with his family. The emotional reunion was filled with joy and relief.

“I just can’t believe he’s here,” Stephen exclaimed. “I can’t believe they found him, actually. I never thought I’d see him again.” Overcome with emotion, Stephen tearfully petted Carrot Cake, marveling at their reunion.

To share the good news with his family, Stephen video-called his daughter, who couldn’t contain her excitement upon seeing Carrot Cake. “You are never going to believe this. Look who we found,” Stephen said joyfully as he held up his cat carrier for her to see.

“Thank you so much for helping me find my kitty,” Stephen’s young daughter said through the phone, her voice filled with gratitude.

Stephen expressed his deep gratitude to the Pasadena Humane Society and the firefighters who played a crucial role in helping them reunite with Carrot Cake. The story of Carrot Cake’s survival and return home serves as a touching reminder of hope amidst the heartbreak of the Eaton Fire.