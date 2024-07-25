Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Northern California wildfire expands to 45,550 acres in less than 24 hours

The Park Fire near Chico, one of more than two dozen wildfires burning in California, started Wednesday afternoon and quickly spread to more than 45,000 acres.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A rapidly growing wildfire in Northern California forced evacuations after spreading overnight at an alarming rate.

Evacuations were ordered in California’s Butte and Tehama counties as crews battled a fire reported near Chico just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Park Fire quickly spread to more than 45,000 acres is just hours and was only 3% contained early Thursday, according to CAL FIRE.

Oregon 11 hours ago

California Jul 13

The cause was under investigation.

The fire east of Chico started just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The location is about 15 miles west of the town of Paradise, which was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire. More than 80 people died and more than 18,000 structures were damaged or destroyed in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

The Park Fire is one of more than two dozen wildfires burning in California.

Fire personnel were focusing on evacuations and defending structures while using bulldozers to build containment lines ahead of the Park Fire. No deaths or damage to structures had been reported, CAL FIRE/ Butte County Fire Department said in a late Wednesday update.

The fire adds to the staggering number of acres that have burned so far this year in California. Since the start of the year, Cal Fire has reported 4,367 fires that burned 343,253 acres. At the same time last year, the agency reported 3,574 fires that burned 22,439. The five-year average is 4,223 fires and 120,298 acres.

A fire in Southern California was much smaller, but moving fast and threatening homes.

Evacuation orders were in effect Wednesday night in San Diego County after a wildfire began to spread fast near the San Diego and Riverside county line. Fire officials say the Grove Fire was spreading southeast through steep and challenging terrain.

Climate change is increasing the frequency of wildfires sparked by lightning across the Pacific Northwest and western Canada as the region endures recording-breaking heat, with many triple-digit days and bone-dry conditions.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
