Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife are donating $15 million to LA wildfires relief

By The Associated Press

Steve Ballmer attends LA Clippers Tip-Off The NBA Season at Intuit Dome on October 23, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating an initial $15 million in emergency funding for people affected by the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

The Ballmer Group announced the donation Thursday on its website, saying it will go toward addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting first responders.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“We love L.A. and are committed to supporting the communities affected by the devastating wildfires,” the couple said, adding the donation would help “particularly in the historic, racially diverse community of Altadena.”

California Wildfires 3 hours ago

Racer and TV analyst Townsend Bell lost 3 homes in LA wildfires

California Wildfires 4 hours ago

Here are the artists performing at the LA FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Ballmer Group also is behind FireAid, a concert to be held Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, which is also owned by Ballmer.

“We understand there will be a long road to recovery for the LA region and remain committed to supporting the community,” the couple said.

Their donation covers four wildfire relief funds, two emergency shelters and emergency housing funds, two food and basic needs groups, two first responder groups, and nine groups that support basic needs for students and families.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us