Wildfires

Coverage of wildfires in California, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Coastal Fire

Coastal Fire Now 100% Contained; Two Firefighters Injured But Recovering

Days after the Coastal Fire tore through a Laguna Niguel neighborhood and destroyed 20 homes, damaging another 11, the fire is fully contained.

By Maggie More

Aerial view of smoke and wildfires threatening an affluent oceanside neighborhood.
NBC Los Angeles

The destructive Coastal Fire is now 100% contained, the Orange County Fire Authority said on Tuesday morning.

Days after the Coastal Fire tore through a Laguna Niguel neighborhood and destroyed 20 homes, damaging another 11, the fire is fully contained.

"With great effort from your OCFA firefighters in partnership with other Orange County fire departments and out of county resources, including CAL FIRE, the #CoastalFire is now 100% contained," the OCFA said in a Twitter statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The agency also noted that two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, but said they are recovering and "doing well."

The Coastal Fire began as a brush fire in Aliso Canyon Wilderness Park on May 11.

It quickly spread to 200 acres, prompting the mandatory evacuation of 900 homes, according to the OCFA.

No injuries to residents or pets were reported, the OCFA said.

Authorities have yet to determine a cause of the wildfire.

Coastal Fire May 16

Coastal Fire is Now 90% Contained

Coastal Fire May 14

Coastal Fire Now 60% Contained, As Hundreds of Firefighters Continue Work

Orange County May 13

Coastal Fire Destroys 20 Homes, Damages 11

Southern California Edison reported possible "circuit activity" at about the time the fire started Wednesday afternoon.

"Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who are being (or were) evacuated because of the Coastal Fire, and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety," the utility said in a statement.

"Our top priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities, which is why we continue to enhance our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices."

This article tagged under:

Coastal FireLaguna NiguelCal FireOrange County Fire
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us