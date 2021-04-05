Wildfires

Angeles National Forest firefighters

Crews Battle Spring Fire in Angeles National Forest Fueled by Gusty Winds

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCLA

Angeles National Forest firefighters and multiple air crafts Wednesday were responding to a brush fire that grew to more than 50 acres in size, with gusty winds of about 20-30 mph pushing the flames east to potentially threaten structures, the Angeles National Forest reported.

The fire, dubbed the "Spring Fire" was reported in the vicinity of Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road, according to ANF. The public was advised to stay away from the area.

Newschopper4 was over the fire around 5:05 p.m. and a cloud of white smoke was visible, along with hot spots. With multiple helicopters and a small aircraft on scene, along with air tankers in route, crews appeared to be making progress on limiting the spread of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

