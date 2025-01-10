Wildfires

Curfew hours implemented to prevent looting in fire evacuation zones

The National Guard has been deployed to facilitate curfew hours starting 6.pm., Thursday, and other law enforcement duties.

By Sahana Patel

Curfew hours have been implemented to prevent looting as wildfires progress throughout Southern California. 

The curfew will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two current fire evacuation areas, which include the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders across LA County.

Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff, Robert G. Luna have requested support from the California National Guard following the arrest of at least 20 looters since the fires broke out Tuesday.

Police departments in Azusa, Arcadia, Los Angeles and Santa Monica expressed requests for the County to access National Guard support.

Four hundred National Guard members will be deployed to aid local law enforcement with traffic control and critical infrastructure protection, as early as Thursday evening, according to Luna.

“Residents who’ve evacuated have faced unimaginable devastation, displacement, and loss,” Barger said. “We must stand up against opportunistic people who want to prey on these victims.”

The Sheriff’s Department will coordinate deployment for any additional requests throughout the County. 

Six wildfires were burning Thursday in Los Angeles County. Six deaths have been reported in connection with fires that have destroyed and damaged thousands of structures.

