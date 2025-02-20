Day laborers step up to help with fire cleanup in Pasadena

In the wake of the devastating Eaton Fire, day laborers and farm workers have emerged as essential volunteers, offering their time and energy to help rebuild and clean up the affected areas.

As the fires ravaged the community, many were compelled to step in and assist with recovery efforts, including farm workers and day laborers who witnessed the destruction firsthand. For weeks following the January blaze, these workers have been forming brigades, dedicating their time to clearing debris and assisting with the cleanup.

David Saucedo, one of the volunteers, shared, “At the beginning, we started cleaning the streets,” a task that involved moving large branches and other debris. Now, over a month later, their work has expanded to more complex recovery efforts.

The Pasadena Community Job Center, located on Lake Avenue, has become a hub for these volunteers, who are now equipped with new training. “Here at the Pasadena Community Job Center, we had 175 workers who were certified by OSHA on disaster site workers,” said Jose Madera, the director of the center.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Madera explained that the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) provides certification for workers to clean properties that were not entirely destroyed by the fires. With many families returning to homes that are still contaminated, these trained volunteers are stepping in to assist with cleaning hazardous materials and restoring the affected properties.

“So right now, there are many families that are returning back home, but they still have contaminated houses, contaminated walls, contaminated rooms. So that’s why here at the Job Center, we have trained and are continuing to train workers so they can go help with the recovery and the cleanup,” Madera added.

While many of the families affected by the fires don’t have renters' insurance or the resources to tackle the cleanup on their own, some are also hesitant to seek help due to fears surrounding their immigration status. Saucedo, who volunteers frequently, makes sure to offer support and understanding to those in need, saying, “I see some that are scared, and I’m willing to come down here to get some donations.”

The training process has involved learning how to handle hazardous materials and use specialized protective equipment. Some of the workers have been losing out on work opportunities in the weeks following the fire. However, they remain motivated by the greater need in their communities and the possibility of new work stemming from the training.

“And we have compensated some of the workers. Again, some of the specialties, some of the equipment that is needed. But again, this is at the heart of what the workers want to do and want to support their families,” Madera explained.

The hard work and dedication of these day laborers are helping to restore not only the physical structures of homes but also the emotional strength of the community, as they continue to assist in the recovery process long after the flames have died down.