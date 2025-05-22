Trails in Eaton Canyon to remain closed at least through end of year

Hiking and equestrian trails in the Eaton Canyon area will remain closed at least through the end of the year, it was announced Thursday.

The wilderness area in the foothills east of Altadena was damaged by the Eaton Fire in January. The closure was extended due to public safety concerns, and recovery and repairs in burned areas.

The fire, the second-most destructive on record in California, damaged trails and infrastructure.

"Hikers who trespass onto fire-damaged trails can put themselves at risk from unstable terrain, fallen trees or trails that simply no longer exist," Reserve Deputy Sheriff David Chien, team leader of the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team, said in a statement. "Respecting closures is the best way to prevent injuries, being rescued and also helps the land to recover."

Anyone entering off-limits locations in the Eaton Canyon Natural Area and the adjacent Angeles National Forest are subject to citations and/or fines. On Angeles National Forest lands, a violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization or imprisonment for not more than six months, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Eaton Fire, one of several that broke out Jan. 7 and spread rapidly in strong winds, destroyed 9,400 structures and resulted in 18 deaths, according to Cal Fire. County parks, a nature center, trails and other community infrastructure were damaged in the 14,000-acre fire.

Wildfire recovery not only involves immediate post-fire repairs, but longer term recovery and restoration beyond emergency actions. That may include restoring burned habitat, planting or seeding, reforestation, treating noxious weed infestations and more.