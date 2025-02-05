Eaton Fire evacuation shelter in Pasadena to close. What happens next?

Pasadena city officials say a plan is in place to provide shelter for the over 200 Eaton Fire evacuees still at the Pasadena Convention Center, which is set to close this weekend.

The center, which held nearly 1,500 evacuees at its peak, has been managed by the American Red Cross. The city hopes to relocate the evacuees by Saturday, and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said no evacuee will be left behind.

“Residents should be assured that whether they are from Altadena or Pasadena those doors will remain open as long as they need to be,” Gordo said. “We are partnering with the Red Cross, our county and regional partners to find more appropriate living conditions.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Red Cross is working to find a new location in Altadena, despite many buildings in the area having been destroyed, adding to the uncertainty over relocation. The Eaton Fire destroyed over 9,400 structures and resulted in at least 17 deaths.

“We are just moving the center to a better location,'' Angel Sauceda, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, told Pasadena Now. “Most of them are Altadena residents, so we're trying to move them somewhere where they're closer to home so they can get back to a little more normalcy before we fully close our shelters.”

An Altadena man determined to rebuild what his family lost in the Eaton Fire shares what his personal mission means to his loved ones. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

But, community advocates and evacuees claim there is uncertainty around what happens next. As a result, a meeting will be held outside the Pasadena Convention Center at 2 p.m. Wednesday to demand city officials to secure an alternative evacuation center.

Speakers, including founder of Black Lives Matter South Pasadena, Fahren James, and displaced evacuees and community advocates, will address the urgent need to secure alternative housing.

"The City’s inaction is unacceptable," said Jones. "Not only are they forcing hundreds of displaced residents out with no plan, but they turned over operations to the Red Cross, which has completely failed to provide consistent, reliable support.

Additionally, evacuees describe the conditions inside the shelter as chaotic and mismanaged since the American Red Cross took over, leaving them without consistent support.

Homeowners in the Altadena area are trying to protect their homes from any possible debris flow from the rain. Michelle Valles reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2025.

“The turnaround is so insane,” said Jean Bob, an evacuee. “The person you talk to about your life story today is going to be someone else tomorrow and then tomorrow and then tomorrow and then you go numb. It’s absolutely debilitating.”

Community members are urged to email AltadenaHousingHelp@gmail.com if they can provide temporary housing for displaced evacuees.

The City of Pasadena issued the following statement:

“From the very moment the Eaton Fire struck our community on January 7th, the City of Pasadena and the Pasadena Convention Center have been focused on one thing: helping those affected recover and rebuild. This has been our highest priority because we know that behind every number is a person—a neighbor, a family, someone who has been through an incredibly difficult experience.

On January 11th, the City entrusted the management of the shelter to the American Red Cross, an organization with decades of experience in disaster relief, shelter operations, and mass care. Their mission is clear—to ensure that every shelter resident has a safe place to stay, and to help them take the next steps toward stability.

Transitions are always part of the shelter process, and the Red Cross is dedicated to making sure no one is left without options. They will continue providing shelter and support until every household has a plan in place for what comes next. And the City remains fully committed to working hand in hand with the Red Cross, as well as local nonprofits and community partners, to provide assistance every step of the way. While February 8th was set as the goal for transitioning the shelter at the Convention Center, we want to make it clear that no one will be left behind or shut out.

In moments like these, accurate information is critical. Misinformation and rumors don’t help the healing process. What does help is knowing that our community is here to support one another, that resources are available, and that no one is facing this alone. If any shelter residents have questions, they can reach out to Red Cross staff on-site, who are there to listen, to guide, and to provide the latest information and assistance.”