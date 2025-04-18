Here's what recovery looks like in Altadena 100 days after the Eaton Fire

April 17 marked 100 days since the start of the Los Angeles wildfires, and the cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue.

But the rebuilding process is just beginning for many neighbors in the Altadena community.

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Lake Avenue is now open and one of the only places to get food and other supplies locally.

“Now Open” signs can be seen in front of businesses across Altadena, but much of the traffic in the area are trucks, part of the ongoing cleanup effort.

Dr. Michelle and Amber Tyson grew up in Altadena, where their original family home and thriving medical clinic stood.

“I was driving in the car with my mom and she was just saying, ‘I can't believe it,’” Amber said. “‘If your father were alive to see this’, you know, he worked so hard. He delivered so many babies just to pay for this land.”

Most recently, the location on Washington Boulevard has been leased to Altamed, a federally qualified health center.

“As things are shaping up, when we build back, we'll have to consider what community is left and what part of that community is most in line with who we are and what we want to do,” Michelle said.

Commercial businesses are not part of the Army Corps of Engineers work to clear debris, so businesses must hire private contractors.

The effort to recycle concrete and metal from homes destroyed in the Eaton Fire is also ongoing.

More than 5,000 properties are expected to be cleared, according to the Corps’ website and over 1,200 are in the “final sign off” stage, which means they are ready for next steps.

This process has come with concern from neighbors who have homes still standing about possible contaminants in the air and soil.

“We were working with a family who moved from across 14 different hotels since Jan. 7 and is still unhoused, still doesn't have a place to permanently live with a family,” Taylor said.

There are hundreds of people still displaced and living far from their neighborhood for decades.



Taylor, Ash and Kaila are part of the community organization “Altadena Rising.” Kaila lost five family homes and her step grandmother in the fire.

“It's like you're grieving a city, you're grieving your town, you're grieving your memories,” Kaila said.

The group has been working to bring relief efforts to community members.

“We work with local organizers and we also work with families on the ground, so we're constantly trying to connect the dots and make sure that the resources are getting from the organizations to the families and kind of just vice versa on a daily basis,” Ash said.”