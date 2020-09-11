El Dorado Fire Continues Burning, Officials Say They're Making Great Progress

As El Dorado Fire continues burning in San Bernardino County, fire officials say they've made great progress in the containment of the blaze with favorable weather conditions that allowed crews to strengthen all areas of the fire perimeter.

To date, 13,715 acres have been consumed by the wildfire, with 31% containment.

City officials in Big Bear Lake have asked visitors to postpone their trips to the area until the fire threat has passed in an effort to minimize the population there if an evacuation were to happen.

#ELDoradoFire Due to fire activity, fire and law enforcement officials are asking the public to avoid visiting the mountain communities of Big Bear for the next several days. pic.twitter.com/bycsY5pO1d — Big Bear Sheriff (@BigBearSheriff) September 10, 2020

Friday afternoon, Evacuation Orders were lifted for all areas east of Jefferson and south of Carter, according to Yucaipa police. The Oak Glen area will be open to residents, business owners and employees only.

Authorities urge residents to exercise caution as emergency personnel continues working in the ara.

Evacuation Orders

All areas between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit evacuate via Hwy 38 north to Big Bear.

The following portion of Yucaipa and all of Oak Glen: All homes and businesses north and east of this line: from the intersection of Hwy 38 and Bryant to Carter, south on Jefferson to Ave E south to Wildwood Canyon Road to the intersection with Oak Glen.

Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls

Evacuation Warning

For portions of Mentone and Yucaipa: the areas bounded by the following streets remain in an evacuation warning: North of Oak Glen Road, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38 and East of Garnet.

To see if you are within an evacuation order or warning area, click here.

Road Closures

Highway 38 is closed between Bryant St. to the south and Lake Williams Dr. to the north

Topaz St. is closed at Bryant St. to eastbound traffic

Juniper Ave. is closed at Bryant St.

Carter St. is closed at Bryant St.

Ivy is closed at Bryant St.

Northbound Fremont St. is closed at Oak Glen Rd.

Eastbound Oak Glen Road is closed at northbound Cherry Croft

Eastbound Oak Glen Road is Closed at Casablanca

Oak Glen Rd. is closed at Wildwood Cyn.

Pendleton Rd. is Closed at Oak Glen Rd.

Fremont St is closed at Carter St.

A Red Cross center is located at the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. Redlands, and can be reached at 442-242-0946.

Aircraft will continue providing water and retardant drops on Friday to assist crews on the ground as the fire slowly moves downslope and backs down into Forest Falls, officials said.

Crews will continue building containment lines around the blaze that remains active with a potential for large growth "when in alignment with canyons," officials added.

The fire was sparked by a smoke device that ignited brush during a gender-reveal family photo shoot Saturday morning at Yucaipa's El Dorado Ranch Park, according to Cal Fire investigators.